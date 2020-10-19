Parents called on to ensure Havering children get flu vaccination

Havering parents are being encouraged to get their children vaccinated agaisnt flu this winter. Picture: David Cheskin/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

Havering parents are being urged to get their children vaccinated from flu this winter.

Dr Atul Aggarwal, chair of Havering Clinical Commissioning Group, said it is vital that parents of young children get them vaccinated against the bug, adding: “It can be a very unpleasant illness for children and it can also lead to serious problems.”

The nasal spray flu vaccine is free on the NHS for children aged two or three, primary school children, year 7 pupils and children aged two to 17 with long-term health conditions. The flu jab is also available for free to pregnant women.

The child nasal vaccination is available from your GP, while pregnant women can get a flu jab from their midwife and children will be offered it at school.

Dr Aggarwal said: “Children spread it easily and vaccinating them also protects others who are vulnerable to flu.”