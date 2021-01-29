Havering Changing announces creative projects to put smiles on faces

Published: 4:28 PM January 29, 2021

Arts Council-funded initiative Havering Changing hopes to put smiles on faces through a series of creative projects.

Let's Make Havering Happy invites people from Harold Hill, Orchard Village, Rainham and Romford to submit creative ideas designed to combat the effects of lockdown.

The project's co-ordinators are Lisa Brennan and Majida Burch, owners of Romford design business Brennan & Burch.

As Havering residents, the pair say this is a "cause close to our hearts"; both creating work for local artists and benefiting those in need.

🗣️ Calling all creatives! 👋 @HaveringChange wants to work with artists, community groups & service providers to spread creative happiness to people facing loneliness over lockdown.

They're excited to help bring ideas to life which will "make people feel cared for and give them something positive to focus on".

There are two deadlines for proposals across the next two Mondays (February 1 and 8). Ideas must be submitted by 10am on both days, with a maximum budget of £1,000 per idea (£500 for artist fees).

For further information visit haveringchanging.org/news/lets-make-havering-happy or contact happy@haveringchanging.org.