Havering Changing announces creative projects to put smiles on faces

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:28 PM January 29, 2021   
Mature woman sitting in art studio in front of easel and painting a picture with paints

Havering Changing is inviting people from Harold Hill, Orchard Village, Romford and Rainham to send in creative ideas which will boost people during lockdown. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arts Council-funded initiative Havering Changing hopes to put smiles on faces through a series of creative projects.

Let's Make Havering Happy invites people from Harold Hill, Orchard Village, Rainham and Romford to submit creative ideas designed to combat the effects of lockdown.

The project's co-ordinators are Lisa Brennan and Majida Burch, owners of Romford design business Brennan & Burch.

As Havering residents, the pair say this is a "cause close to our hearts"; both creating work for local artists and benefiting those in need.

They're excited to help bring ideas to life which will "make people feel cared for and give them something positive to focus on".

There are two deadlines for proposals across the next two Mondays (February 1 and 8). Ideas must be submitted by 10am on both days, with a maximum budget of £1,000 per idea (£500 for artist fees).

For further information visit haveringchanging.org/news/lets-make-havering-happy or contact happy@haveringchanging.org.

