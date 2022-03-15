Pictures: Circus celebration lights up Hornchurch

Gallery

Performers and workshops brought a taste of the circus to Hornchurch High Street.

Havering Changing's Creative High Streets event on Saturday and Sunday (March 12 and 13) - named A Celebration of Circus - saw a range of free entertainment come to the High Street.

Circus performers entertain the shoppers - Credit: Ken Mears

That includes StiltsPro performers, drag act Chamonix, Bollywood dancer Veena Jain and arts workshops led by Charlotte Trower.

Jugglers performing in Hornchurch High Street - Credit: Ken Mears

Drag Queen Chamonix gets customers at The Fatling pub to join in the singing - Credit: Ken Mears

Drag Queen Chamonix sings to the crowds - Credit: Ken Mears

It was funded by Havering Council through the European Regional Development Fund.

Havering Changing's community producer Christine Santa Ana, who is based in Romford, said: "It was fabulous, really good. There was lots of wonderful feedback from members of the public so I am really chuffed."

She said the event aims to revitalise the high street after the pandemic and make arts and culture "as accessible as possible".

Albie Walkinshaw aged three - Credit: Ken Mears

"Regardless of social or economic status, everyone comes to the high street - and we don't want any barriers."

She thanked the businesses who supported the event, such as Giggling Squid and Godfreys among many others.

Pedestrians observing the acts in Hornchurch - Credit: Ken Mears

A Celebration of Circus was organised by Havering Changing - Credit: Ken Mears

A similar event took place on Romford's Market Place on February 26 and 27, and is coming to Upminster High Street for Mother's Day weekend on March 26 and 27, from 12pm to 4pm each day.

For more information, visit https://haveringchanging.eventbrite.com

Stilt-walkers entertain the length of the High Street - Credit: Ken Mears

Stilt-walkers towered over the event - Credit: Ken Mears

There was a range of performers to see - Credit: Ken Mears

Crowds watched the various acts - Credit: Ken Mears

A stilt-walker with Jack and Ria Taylor Jones - Credit: Ken Mears



