Gallery
Pictures: Circus celebration lights up Hornchurch
- Credit: Ken Mears
Performers and workshops brought a taste of the circus to Hornchurch High Street.
Havering Changing's Creative High Streets event on Saturday and Sunday (March 12 and 13) - named A Celebration of Circus - saw a range of free entertainment come to the High Street.
That includes StiltsPro performers, drag act Chamonix, Bollywood dancer Veena Jain and arts workshops led by Charlotte Trower.
It was funded by Havering Council through the European Regional Development Fund.
Havering Changing's community producer Christine Santa Ana, who is based in Romford, said: "It was fabulous, really good. There was lots of wonderful feedback from members of the public so I am really chuffed."
She said the event aims to revitalise the high street after the pandemic and make arts and culture "as accessible as possible".
"Regardless of social or economic status, everyone comes to the high street - and we don't want any barriers."
She thanked the businesses who supported the event, such as Giggling Squid and Godfreys among many others.
A similar event took place on Romford's Market Place on February 26 and 27, and is coming to Upminster High Street for Mother's Day weekend on March 26 and 27, from 12pm to 4pm each day.
For more information, visit https://haveringchanging.eventbrite.com