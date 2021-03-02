Havering census to be conducted in March

Published: 7:00 AM March 2, 2021

A census book. The 2021 census is the first to use digital recording by default. - Credit: ONS

Havering Council is working with the Office of National Statistics (ONS) for the new census to be done this month.

"Coupled with the changes we have seen over the last year as a result of the pandemic and EU exit, this will make it more important than ever that we have accurate and up-to-date information about the needs of our local population, to inform our future decision making," explains Havering Council’s lead officer for Census 2021, Sandy Hamberger.

The data collected from the census will inform where public funding is spent on everything from transport and education to health and leisure facilities.

Households will begin receiving letters with online codes in early March explaining how they can complete their online census. Residents can also request a paper questionnaire if they’d prefer to complete the census that way, for the census planned for March 21.

The ONS also conduct surveys to monitor population changes and will also help track the spread of Covid-19.

The main census field operation will begin only after March 21, "Census Day", contacting those who have not responded.

Field staff will never need to enter people’s houses, they will always be socially distanced, wear personal protective equipment and work in line with all government guidance. They will be operating in the same way as a postal or food delivery visit.

Census 2021 will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity. And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Results will be available in 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations.

Havering Council Leader, Councillor Damian White, said:

“The census is a vital tool in helping us understand who lives in our borough and what we need to do to serve them in the future.

"If you can, please complete the census online as that is the safest, easiest way, but Havering Council will provide help for those who cannot manage to do that.”

Sandy Hamberger, added: “We know that Havering has changed a huge amount in the ten years since the last census.

"The borough is increasingly diverse and now has a fast growing young population, while at the same time having one of the largest proportions of older residents of any London borough."

