Search

Advanced search

Havering cemeteries re-open and garden waste collections restart, council announces

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2020

Crow Lane Cemetery, Romford. Pic: John Hercock

Crow Lane Cemetery, Romford. Pic: John Hercock

Archant

Havering Council has announced the re-opening of the borough’s cemeteries and the resumption of garden waste collections.

Romford, Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster cemeteries have opened again, from 9am to 7pm, under new government guidance. The South Essex Crematorium Gardens of Remembrance in Upminster are also available for people to visit again.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place and the council is reminding residents to follow these rules when visiting the cemeteries.

Council leader Damian White said: “These new guidelines allow residents to visit the resting places of loved ones in our cemeteries which we know is important to them.

“We hope that this brings them comfort especially during these tough times.

“But we do remind everyone to observe the social distancing rules when visiting the cemeteries, as we still need to help each other to keep safe.”

You may also want to watch:

The council also confirmed it has resumed garden waste collections, which started on Monday, April 27.

A spokesman said the service had been suspended as the council and contractors Serco decided to “take the difficult decision to prioritise the kerbside waste and recycling collections due to staff shortages around Covid-19”. The garden waste service will now resume for fortnightly collections “where staff resources allow”, the  spokesman added.

Cllr White said: “I am pleased to be able to bring the garden waste service back.

“We know that this service is important to our residents who have contacted us and I have been working with our officers and contractors to get it back up and running as soon as possible.

“This is alongside the weekly waste collections which we have continued to sustain throughout the Covid-19 crisis – and I know that both are very important to our residents.”

The council leader also encouraged residents to compost in a bid to limit the amount of garden waste that needs collecting.

Residents who have already renewed their subscription for 2020-21 will receive a refund for the two garden waste collections that were missed at the beginning of April, the council spokesman said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications

Tory MP’s secretary says ‘infuriating’ civil service coronavirus response is ‘costing people’s lives’

Sue Connelly, secretary to Andrew Rosindell MP, said 'infuriating' bureaucracy was costing people's lives.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS are seen in London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

Upminster CC to host auction, quiz, challenges, sponsored beard shave!

Upminster's John Curtis (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: The Hundred delayed until 2021

A viewof Lord's Cricket Ground

Upminster CC sponsor Kushom Bugh supply more meals to NHS

Upminster Cricket Club sponsors Kushom Bugh Indian restaurant donated more meals to NHS staff at Queen's Hospital in Romford this week

Romford chairman Gardener’s all-time favourite line-up from his time at club

Delight for Romford Chairman Steve Gardener (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24