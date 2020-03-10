Search

Advanced search

Havering celebrates Commonwealth Day with flag raising ceremony

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2020

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School, councillors and Havering Council staff members attended the raising of the Commonwealth flag ceremony. Picture: Havering Council

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School, councillors and Havering Council staff members attended the raising of the Commonwealth flag ceremony. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Students and residents gathered to celebrate Commonwealth Day with a symbolic flag raising ceremony in Romford's town centre.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, raised the Commonwealth Flag outside the town hall in Main Road on Monday, March 9.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, councillors and staff attended the event to hear messages from the Queen, the Commonwealth Secretary General, recited by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the Deputy Lieutenant, who recited the Commonwealth Affirmation.

Mayor of Havering, cllr Deon Burton, said: 'Today marks a time for communities to come together to learn about and celebrate the Commonwealth.

'This year's theme is all about delivering a common future through connecting, innovating and transforming.

'Our diverse family of 54 Commonwealth countries connect on many levels through deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill - together we can use these networks to help tackle global issues and improve lives of everybody in the commonwealth.'

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Romford and Ilford teens charged over ‘machete’ incident in Dagenham

The teenagers were charged in connection with an incident in Woodward Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Zakuani unlikely to play for Daggers again this season and will have surgery on ankle

Gabriel Zakuani of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the field with an ankle injury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Havering celebrates Commonwealth Day with flag raising ceremony

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School, councillors and Havering Council staff members attended the raising of the Commonwealth flag ceremony. Picture: Havering Council

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Romford Pride 2020: Organiser confirms date for ‘bigger and better’ festival

Hundreds of people flocked to the town centre for Romford Pride in 2019. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Daggers striker Quigley joins Billericay Town on loan

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019
Drive 24