Havering celebrates Commonwealth Day with flag raising ceremony

Students and residents gathered to celebrate Commonwealth Day with a symbolic flag raising ceremony in Romford's town centre.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, raised the Commonwealth Flag outside the town hall in Main Road on Monday, March 9.

Members of the public, children from Parklands Junior School in Havering Road, councillors and staff attended the event to hear messages from the Queen, the Commonwealth Secretary General, recited by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell and the Deputy Lieutenant, who recited the Commonwealth Affirmation.

Mayor of Havering, cllr Deon Burton, said: 'Today marks a time for communities to come together to learn about and celebrate the Commonwealth.

'This year's theme is all about delivering a common future through connecting, innovating and transforming.

'Our diverse family of 54 Commonwealth countries connect on many levels through deep-rooted networks of friendship and goodwill - together we can use these networks to help tackle global issues and improve lives of everybody in the commonwealth.'