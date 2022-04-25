Havering candidates take Jo Cox pledge in bid to stamp out 'vile tone'

Candidates from multiple parties met outside Havering Town Hall to declare their participation in taking the Jo Cox Civility Pledge on April 22 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Candidates from across Havering’s political spectrum came together to take the Jo Cox Civility Pledge in a bid to stamp out any “vile" discourse.

On April 22, candidates gathered outside the Town Hall to take the pledge - an initiative organised by Sharon Heron from the Hornchurch and Upminster Independents.

Sharon, who is standing as a candidate for the first time in Emerson Park in May, said she was “pleased to see a lot of people all from different parties” in attendance.

Event organiser Sharon Heron from the Hornchurch and Upminster Independents - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The pledge, created by The Jo Cox Foundation after her 2016 murder, invites candidates to “reject intimidation and abuse, and shape the tone of political discourse”.

Candidates agreed to set an appropriate tone when campaigning, lead by example to foster constructive democratic debate and promote and defend the dignity of others, particularly opponents.

Sharon hopes candidates will work collaboratively and set a "tone as a borough we can be proud of, rather than one we’re ashamed of because we act in such a vile way”.

The prospective candidate said she noticed a “really vile tone being set online by members of the public in a certain Facebook group”.

She said what happened to Jo Cox and David Amess cannot happen again.

“If we are lucky enough to get elected, we will all have to work together and we can’t have it where we are all at each other's throats,” added Sharon.

Councillor Damian White attended on April 22 to take the pledge - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The leader of Havering Council, Damian White, said the pledge shows “intolerance and unpleasantness isn’t allowed or something we find acceptable.”

Cllr White touched on the “significant amount of abuse” he has suffered: "We owe our residents much more than getting involved in gutter politics and that’s why I'm delighted to be part of this cross-party group.”

Leader of the Labour group Keith Darvill with prospective Rush Green and Crowlands Labour candidate, Angelina Leatherbarrow - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Leader of Havering's Labour group, Cllr Keith Darvill, said the pledge is “essential” as one of the “key aspects of democracy is that we work together and respect each other, which is what Jo Cox’s foundation is all about”.

He said: “We need more people participating in democracy, not less."

Chair of Havering’s Residents' Association, Gillian Ford - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Chair of Havering’s Residents' Association, Cllr Gillian Ford, said people canvassing for the group in the lead up to May's local election had recently been verbally abused by someone campaigning for another group.

“There’s so much violence and aggression towards politicians and I think, as politicians, we need to be setting examples ourselves to the public so they can see what we’re doing and how we’re leading,” said Cllr Ford, who added that she hopes to see more women coming into politics.

Prospective candidate Grant MacMaster also attended to take the pledge - Credit: Chantelle Billson



