Havering’s cabinet approves plan for £33million investment for borough’s schools

A multi-million plan to deliver more school places and a new free school to meet Havering's growing population was approved at Havering's most recent cabinet meeting.

Under the latest plans unveiled by Havering Council, more new nursery places will be provided, primary schools will be expanded to cater for more pupils and additional places will be available for pupils with special educational needs.

A new free school is also planned for the borough.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "Our multi-million pound investment in schools shows our commitment to meeting the needs of our growing community.

"As the birth rates increase and new housing is helping to regenerate the borough, future planning aims to ensure that there are enough places to support the range of ages and educational needs of the borough."

The approved spending comes from a combination of funds such as the Department for Education basic need capital grant, and housing development contribution grants, and it will see a programme of work scheduled for 2020-2024.