Search

Advanced search

Havering's cabinet approves plan for £33million investment for borough's schools

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 September 2019

Havering's cabinet approves plan for multi-million pound investment in the borough's schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering's cabinet approves plan for multi-million pound investment in the borough's schools. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A multi-million plan to deliver more school places and a new free school to meet Havering's growing population was approved at Havering's most recent cabinet meeting.

Under the latest plans unveiled by Havering Council, more new nursery places will be provided, primary schools will be expanded to cater for more pupils and additional places will be available for pupils with special educational needs.

You may also want to watch:

A new free school is also planned for the borough.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "Our multi-million pound investment in schools shows our commitment to meeting the needs of our growing community.

"As the birth rates increase and new housing is helping to regenerate the borough, future planning aims to ensure that there are enough places to support the range of ages and educational needs of the borough."

The approved spending comes from a combination of funds such as the Department for Education basic need capital grant, and housing development contribution grants, and it will see a programme of work scheduled for 2020-2024.

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers keen to continue unbeaten run at Torquay

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Rugby: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich trip

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders Burnett says they must believe ahead of Dynamos and Chieftains clashes

Callum Burnett (pic John Scott)

Romford Golf Club hosts prestigious England Golf Championships

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

Havering’s cabinet approves plan for £33million investment for borough’s schools

Havering's cabinet approves plan for multi-million pound investment in the borough's schools. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists