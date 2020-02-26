Search

Havering businesses warned over high carbon monoxide levels caused by tandoor ovens

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2020

Havering Council reminded residents living above the commercial food premises to make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector in place. Picture: PA / Angrew Miligan

Havering Council reminded residents living above the commercial food premises to make sure they have a working carbon monoxide detector in place. Picture: PA / Angrew Miligan

PA/EMPICS

Warning notices were sent to 10 commercial food premises in the borough after Havering Council became concerned businesses were exposing employees to high levels of carbon monoxide from tandoor ovens.

Havering Council's environmental health officers issued the prohibition notices to stop 10 businesses from using solid fuel tandoor ovens until they have put the necessary measures in place to prevent exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Officers were first made aware of the unsafe use of a tandoor oven after the carbon monoxide detector in the residential property above one business was set off overnight.

Following an inspection the team discovered charcoal had been left in the oven without adequate ventilation, resulting in the build-up of high levels of carbon monoxide.

Officers will return to the businesses to check they have a safe system in place or have replaced the ovens with gas appliances and can provide the necessary safety certificates.

Havering Council wants to warn other businesses who use the same appliances to check they are operating them safely and that residents living above the commercial food premises have working carbon monoxide detectors in place.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering's cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: "Our priority is the safety of our residents and visitors when they visit restaurants and food businesses here in the borough.

"These inspections are very important and our officers can take immediate action as they did on these visits, if they think safety is being compromised.

"However, we don't just carry out these visits intending to disrupt businesses, we will only take action if we think people's health and safety is at risk.

"It also allows us to work with the businesses to help them have the necessary measures in place and support them to improve their facilities."

Tandoor ovens are made of clay or metal and can be insulated with a material such as concrete or mud, with a fire at the bottom.

They are used in cooking and baking and can reach temperatures of 480c.

For more safety advice regarding tandoor ovens visit hse.gov.uk/index.htm.

