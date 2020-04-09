Search

There With You: Havering businesses together donate truckloads of PPE

PUBLISHED: 15:45 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 09 April 2020

Sharps Skips donated 160 eye goggles and 1,000 masks. Picture: Sharps Skips

Sharps Skips donated 160 eye goggles and 1,000 masks. Picture: Sharps Skips

Sharps Skips

From tattoo artists to pre-schools, businesses across the borough have responded in their droves to Havering Council’s urgent request for personal protective equipment (PPE), to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The Lucky 7 tattoo shop in Romford has donated approximately 700 latex gloves and 100 aprons. Picture: George LangleyThe Lucky 7 tattoo shop in Romford has donated approximately 700 latex gloves and 100 aprons. Picture: George Langley

Thousands of items such as plastic aprons, bottles of hand sanitiser and latex gloves are among the equipment generously donated to the council to support volunteers.

The Lucky 7 tattoo shop in Romford has donated approximately 700 latex gloves and 100 aprons, while Sharp Group Skips has given 160 eye goggles and 1,000 masks. The Cottage Pre-School in Rainham has also provided three cases of vinyl disposable gloves, equalling 3,000 pairs, and an additional 2,000 aprons.

The donated equipment will be distributed to Havering volunteers and carers who are giving up their time to help deliver vital supplies, such as food and medicines, to vulnerable residents in the borough. Any clinical-grade equipment will be given directly to local NHS services.

In addition to equipment that has been donated, several businesses have come forward with supplier contacts and offers, opening up new routes for the Council to purchase much-needed supplies at fair prices.

Leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White, said: “Once again, I am bowled over by the unprecedented level of support and generosity from our community. Following the huge number of volunteer sign-ups, it is incredible to see local businesses, many of whom are struggling financially in the crisis, volunteer their time and supplies to help us combat Covid-19 and save lives.

“This crisis is far from over, and we are going to need all of the help we can get in the coming weeks. If you run a business and are able to spare PPE, or have access to supply chains for more equipment, please get in touch.

“I have never been more proud of this borough, its people, and its businesses. To those who have already donated - on behalf of Havering Council, and all of our staff and volunteers who are working diligently, thank you.”

Coronavirus: BHRUT confirms 74 deaths

Mental Healthworker Glen Corbin, 59, died after contracting coronavirus. He had recently left retirement and returned to work for the NHS. Picture: PA

Coronavirus: South Essex Crematorium and Havering cemeteries to close temporarily

London's third temporary mortuary has been set up on the car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Stephen Huntley/HVC/SX Drones Ltd

Havering Council monitoring taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Police disperse a group of 20-30 illegally gathered in Gooshays

On an operation tracking down poachers, police dispersed a large group of revellers in the Manor Nature Reserve, Gooshays. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Coronavirus: YMCA Romford receives donations from businesses as it reveals support for its residents

The YMCA building in Rush Green Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

