'Cheaper to dump': Havering bulky item collection is most expensive in area

Published: 4:17 PM July 19, 2021

The service is for items that are too large to be thrown away or recycled - Credit: Havering Council

It is more expensive to get a bulky item taken away by the council in Havering than in any of its surrounding boroughs.

Havering Council charges £43 to collect one to three items, and additional items cost £11 each.

The service is for items that are too large to be thrown away or recycled, including furniture, white goods, carpets and bathroom fittings.

Neighbouring Barking & Dagenham charges less than a quarter of that, at £10 for up to four items and Newham collections cost £20 for up to six items.

Both Redbridge and Tower Hamlets offer free collections, the former for one collection every 12 months and latter two free collections per year.

Neighbouring borough Brentwood charges £11.50 per item with a minimum charge of £23.

One Facebook user said: “That’s why we have so much fly-tipping!

"Cheaper to dump than get the council to do it!"

Another added: “This is a joke. And [they] wonder why a lot of people fly-tip - surely they can see why.

“£43 for one item is ridiculous!”

A spokesperson for Havering Council said: “We cannot comment on other borough’s arrangements, however Havering’s price for bulky waste collection sits in line with our current contract and ensures we are not operating at a loss.

“We always aim to deliver the best value for our residents, and this will be a priority when we come to review our waste contracts in future.”

Research conducted earlier this year found fly-tipping costs Havering Council around £1million a year, with Gooshays in Harold Hill being the worst neighbourhood overall.

Between July 2019 and December 2020, there were 8,025 reports of fly-tipping, with incidents in Gooshays alone making up nearly a thousand - 925 - of those instances in the year and a half period.

Hundreds of fines totalling more than £21,000 have been dished out for fly-tipping and littering in Havering over the last year.

The council has handed out 200 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for fly-tipping and 147 for littering around the borough since June 2020, as part of a crackdown.

However, Havering council said it doesn’t believe the borough has a fly-tipping problem.

The spokesperson added: “Like all boroughs, Havering does experience some fly-tipping, however we remain one of the best at enforcement in this area.

“Generally, our fly-tipping issues come from larger, industrial waste, which wouldn’t be eligible for bulky waste collection.”



