MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change

Published: 2:43 PM June 8, 2021

New proposals for boundary changes in Havering have been released - Credit: Boundary Commission for England

Initial proposals to change Havering’s MP constituency boundaries have been published, including recommendations to divide Hylands ward.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE), an independent and impartial non-departmental public body, has released proposals today (June 8) for the 2023 review.

Secretary to BCE, Tim Bowden, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.

“But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts.

“Help us draw the line to make the number of electors in each parliamentary constituency more equal.”

Every recommended constituency across the UK – apart from five exceptions – must have an electorate that is no smaller than 69,724 and no larger than 77,062, following a review in Parliament last year.

The North East London sub-region includes the boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge, and Waltham Forest.

There are currently nine constituencies in the North East London category and the review’s initial proposals are also for nine constituencies.

Havering’s constituencies are currently Romford; Dagenham and Rainham; and Hornchurch and Upminster.

Dagenham and Rainham, Ilford North, Romford, and Walthamstow have electorates that fall within the permitted range.

However, the surrounding constituencies of Barking, Hornchurch and Upminster, and Ilford South are all above the five per cent limit, so Dagenham and Rainham and Romford would need to be reconfigured in order to accommodate changes in these neighbouring constituencies.

Because the existing Hornchurch and Upminster constituency is above the permitted electorate range, the review proposes that the Emerson Park ward is transferred from the Hornchurch and Upminster constituency to the Romford constituency, noting the clear residential and road links between Emerson Park and Romford.

In order to then bring the Romford constituency into the permitted electorate range, it also proposes dividing Hylands ward between Hornchurch and Upminster and Romford constituencies.

This is one of three proposals to split wards in London - the others are in Croydon and Wandsworth.

The report claims that dividing Hylands ward would present “clear advantages” in terms of community ties, in that the south-eastern part of the ward, where Hornchurch High School is located, would be included with the rest of Hornchurch.

The review has asked the public to look at the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.