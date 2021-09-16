Deep clean of Havering aims to get streets 'back to how they should be’
- Credit: Havering Council
A series of deep cleaning activities will begin across Havering as part of the council’s recovery plans following the pandemic.
Over the coming weeks Havering Council's Autumn Blitz will see two teams starting in the north of the borough and ending in Rainham.
The teams will focus on street cleaning, weeding, grass cutting, litter picking, enforcement of environmental issues, graffiti removal and jet washing.
Busy high streets, council estates and parks will see normal service delivery.
This comes after some council services such as cleaning programmes were affected throughout the pandemic.
The cleaning blitz aims to help restore these services and ensure the borough "continues to be a clean and safe place to live, work and play”, according to the council.
Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White said: “The Autumn Blitz is to help us reset where we were before the pandemic and make sure our streets get back to how they should be.
"I am proud of our borough and this is one way of making sure residents can be proud too.