Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association invites community to celebrate religious festival Vaisakhi

Haswa celebrated Vaisakhi, a religious festival at the weekend. Haswa

A community gathered together to celebrate a religious festival at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (HASWA) celebrated Vaisakhi on Saturday, April 27, at the Greenfields community centre, Kilmartin Way, Elm Park.

General secretary of Haswa Sansar Singh Narwal welcomed guests to the celebration including councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone, Col Markham Bryant MBE DL and his wife Enid.

You may also want to watch:

During the evening, Mr Narwal mentioned how Haswa staff member Manjit Kaur attended a reception at Windsor Castle by the Queen to mark the Centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations earlier this month.

She said: “Meeting HM The Queen was a real honour on behalf of HASWA”.

As well as authentic Indian cuisine and bhangra and bollywood dancing, there was a DJ and a raffle held on the night.

Col Bryant also presented a cheque for £695 raised by Haswa staff members to Ajooni Kaur Buttar for her Leukaemia fund.