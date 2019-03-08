Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association invites community to celebrate religious festival Vaisakhi

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 May 2019

Haswa celebrated Vaisakhi, a religious festival at the weekend.

Haswa celebrated Vaisakhi, a religious festival at the weekend.

Haswa

A community gathered together to celebrate a religious festival at the weekend.

The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (HASWA) celebrated Vaisakhi on Saturday, April 27, at the Greenfields community centre, Kilmartin Way, Elm Park.

General secretary of Haswa Sansar Singh Narwal welcomed guests to the celebration including councillors Stephanie Nunn and Barry Mugglestone, Col Markham Bryant MBE DL and his wife Enid.

You may also want to watch:

During the evening, Mr Narwal mentioned how Haswa staff member Manjit Kaur attended a reception at Windsor Castle by the Queen to mark the Centenary of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations earlier this month.

She said: “Meeting HM The Queen was a real honour on behalf of HASWA”.

As well as authentic Indian cuisine and bhangra and bollywood dancing, there was a DJ and a raffle held on the night.

Col Bryant also presented a cheque for £695 raised by Haswa staff members to Ajooni Kaur Buttar for her Leukaemia fund.

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Park unable to send skipper James out with cup win

East London score a try and celebrate against Romford & Gidea Park during Essex Intermediate Cup Final (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Speedway fanatic Paul excited to relive fondest memories of Romford Bombers

The first race at Romford Speedway (Pic: John Somerville)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast

Police hunting Romford thug with links to Dagenham wanted for racially aggravated assault and threats to kill

Romford Police are asking for the public's help in tracing Thomas Reilly, who is wanted for seven domestic abuse offences. Picture: Met Police

Romford boss Martin hoping for a reprieve now to allow them to stay in Bostik North

Craig Jeakins scores for Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists