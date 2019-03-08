Search

Havering's Asian association welcomes community to celebrate one year anniversary of monthly tea party

PUBLISHED: 10:02 20 August 2019

Haswa (Havering Asian Social Welfare Association) held its first anniversary for its monthly afternoon tea. Picture: Councillor Stephanie Nunn

Haswa (Havering Asian Social Welfare Association) held its first anniversary for its monthly afternoon tea. Picture: Councillor Stephanie Nunn

Councillor Stephanie Nunn

A community gathered to mark the first anniversary of a monthly afternoon tea group which aims to bring cultures together.

Haswa (Havering Asian Social Welfare Association) welcomed residents to the event in Hornchurch to mark its first year, where community champion from Tesco Roneo Corner Lesley Davey gave a talk.

Over the past year, guests have enjoyed fun activities such as Bollywood dancing, yoga, drama and much more as well as a delicious afternoon tea.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn said: "A year ago two or three people attended the first monthly afternoon tea and now a year on we were pleased to welcome more than 20.

"It is a very friendly group, which aims to promote a mix of cultures and to stop social isolation."

The tea party is held on the first Tuesday of each month from 2.30-4pm at Haswa, Kilmartin Way, Hornchurch.

