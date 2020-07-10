Search

Get creative with Romford collective’s DIY art guide

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 July 2020

NO Collective artist Gill posting the magazine to homes in Orchard Village. Picture: Natalie Bays

NO Collective artist Gill posting the magazine to homes in Orchard Village. Picture: Natalie Bays

Natalie Bays

A Romford arts organisation is encouraging residents to become “artists in residence” by giving out a new handy guide.

The Home-Inside Out guide has step-by-step tips on how to create a mini wall gallery, reframe pictures, start a permaculture (edible) garden and more.

It’s part of a summer-long project, dubbed ourNEST by The NO Collective. It will also see a series of art films and creative tutorials played on screens in Romford. The project has had support from The Fore – a trust which backs charitable groups – The Mercury shopping mall and arts programme Havering Changing, funded by Arts Council England.

It also is encouraging residents to contribute to build a community bird house.

“You may have seen a six foot bird house being erected outside the Asda queue in The Mercury in Romford,” explains Natalie Bays, co-founder of The NO Collective. “We are now asking local people from Harold Hill, Rainham, Orchard Village and Romford to apply for a free art kit to take part in embellishing its windows with their favourite viewpoints, to make this bird house our home!”.

If you live in Harold Hill, Romford, Orchard Village and Rainham you can apply for a free “bird box” which will be posted to you and contain all of the materials needed to create a window for the community bird house. To get involved, contact info@nocollective.co.uk or call 01708 733620.

