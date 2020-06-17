Coronavirus: Havering’s Armed Forces Day parade cancelled, council confirms

This year's Armed Forces Day parade in Havering has been cancelled. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Havering Council has announced this year’s Armed Forces Day parade has been called off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, which usually takes place in Romford, was meant to mark the national day commemorating the Armed Forces community on Saturday, June 27.

You may also want to watch:

The council confirmed the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation.

Council leader Damian White said: “Whilst it is disappointing that we cannot celebrate this year’s Armed Forces Day with a parade like we usually do, the safety of residents must always come first.

“Each year this special occasion receives an incredible response from people across Havering, and whilst we must celebrate differently this year, our appreciation for our armed forces in keeping us safe remains as strong as ever.”

The council will instead be hosting celebrations on its Facebook page and is encouraging residents to share photos of themselves saluting to events@havering.gov.uk.