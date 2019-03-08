Search

Havering's cabinet approves additional £10million investment for council estates

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 July 2019

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White and cllr Joshua Chapman, cabinet member for housing at Malan Square in Rainham. Picture: Havering Council

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White and cllr Joshua Chapman, cabinet member for housing at Malan Square in Rainham. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

An extra £10million has been set aside in the council's housing budget to improve the safety of council estates.

Havering Council's cabinet approved the plans for further investment into the borough's estate programme at a meeting on Tuesday, July 9.

The extra money will focus on the safety, look and feel of council estates in the hope that this will make residents more proud of the environment they live in.

Each of the 47 estates will be scored against a set of criteria using council, crime and investment data and on the ground scores from Havering Council staff to decide on the improvements.

Before any work begins, residents at estates targeted for improvements will be invited to a series of roadshow workshops with a cabinet member, where they will be told about the planned programme and given the opportunity to ask questions, present ideas and share feedback on how the money could be best spent.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "I'm thrilled to be launching the estates improvement programme which will improve the lives of council residents and communities.

"Whilst it is important to build new homes for our residents, we want to ensure that we are also investing in our existing estates.

"That is why this £10million estates improvement programme will focus on the estates not earmarked for wider regeneration.

"We want to make sure that all of our tenants live in a place they feel safe, happy, and proud to call home."

The programme of works will include improvements to safety by upgrading and installing new fencing, providing better external and communal lighting, and upgrading door entry systems to help restrict unauthorised access.

Estates are also set to benefit from a range of cosmetic improvements including decoration of building exteriors, repainting of internal communal areas, landscaping in communal areas with upgrades to pathways, and improving accessibility through installing ramps and widening entrances.

Refuse disposal areas may also be re-arranged to ensure they are not an eyesore, and parking improvements will be considered where possible.

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

