Havering’s cheaters: Data on Hornchurch, Romford, Upminster and Rainham in list of UK affairs
- Credit: PA
Hornchurch has the highest number of people cheating on their partners in Havering, according to data from a leading affairs website.
IllicitEncounters.com, a dating site for people already in relationships, compiled its most recent Infidelity Index for 2022 based on its own data on the UK’s cheating partners.
Top of the list was Bromley, which the website found had 2,260 people having affairs - a six per cent rise on 2021.
For Havering, the list included data on Hornchurch, Rainham, Romford and Upminster.
Romford was found to be the most faithful of the four areas, with only 332 cheaters in the last year.
Hornchurch had the highest number, with 751 affairs recorded, up from 724 the year before.
Rainham reported 528, and Upminster 467, meaning a total of 2,078 in Havering for the 2022 list.
IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said the cost-of-living crisis and a return to pre-pandemic activities contributed to the rising figures, as cheaters looked to make up “for lost time after two years of restrictions”.
“The run-up to Christmas is always a boom time for affairs because most people are back in the office and looking for some fun,” she added.