Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Young politicians compete for votes in Havering's 2020 youth elections

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2020

L-R: (top) Ronny Wheeton, Jazzmine Jacob, Jacob Owsley,(bottom) Aliyyah Gbadamosi, Adam Ashour and Luke DuFaur. Picture: Havering Council

L-R: (top) Ronny Wheeton, Jazzmine Jacob, Jacob Owsley,(bottom) Aliyyah Gbadamosi, Adam Ashour and Luke DuFaur. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Young people across the borough have been taking to the polls this week to vote for their next members of the Youth Parliament.

Six candidates are in the running to sit on Havering's Youth Parliament and until February 14 they will be lobbying fellow school pupils to tell them how they hope to improve opportunities for young people.

You may also want to watch:

Adam Ashour from Havering Sixth Form College, Aliyyah Gbadamosi from St Edward's Church of England Academy, Jacob Owsley from Drapers' Academy, Jazzmine George from Brentwood Ursuline High School, Luke DuFaur from Emerson Park Academy and Ronny Whetton from The Royal Liberty School have been visiting Havering secondary schools with their manifestos.

The two candidates that are elected would represent Havering in the Youth Parliament from March 2020 until 2022 and replace the current members Emily Thompson and Sila Urgulu.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "It's an exciting and crucial time for young people across our borough to get involved in the youth elections.

"Our candidates are at the heart of how young people think and feel and will also be in a position to help change and influence the issues that matter most to young people."

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers add wide man Weston

Myles Weston battles for the ball with Luke Croll, during Ebbsfleet United's clash with Dagenham & Redbridge at Victoria Road earlier this season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers blog: Daryl’s men deserved more in Dragons’ deadlock

Ben House celebrates a goal on his Daggers debut against Aldershot (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Wilson’s first-half hat-trick helps Havering women hit Brom & Beck rivals for six

Havering's Pippa Wilson (left) celebrates a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

World’s best skateboarders back in London

Leticia Bufoni in action

Ice hockey: Pitchley takes positives from Raiders late derby defeat

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Ben Pitchley looks on during their Essex derby with Chelmsford Chieftains (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24