Young politicians compete for votes in Havering's 2020 youth elections

L-R: (top) Ronny Wheeton, Jazzmine Jacob, Jacob Owsley,(bottom) Aliyyah Gbadamosi, Adam Ashour and Luke DuFaur. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Young people across the borough have been taking to the polls this week to vote for their next members of the Youth Parliament.

Six candidates are in the running to sit on Havering's Youth Parliament and until February 14 they will be lobbying fellow school pupils to tell them how they hope to improve opportunities for young people.

Adam Ashour from Havering Sixth Form College, Aliyyah Gbadamosi from St Edward's Church of England Academy, Jacob Owsley from Drapers' Academy, Jazzmine George from Brentwood Ursuline High School, Luke DuFaur from Emerson Park Academy and Ronny Whetton from The Royal Liberty School have been visiting Havering secondary schools with their manifestos.

The two candidates that are elected would represent Havering in the Youth Parliament from March 2020 until 2022 and replace the current members Emily Thompson and Sila Urgulu.

Councillor Robert Benham, Havering's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "It's an exciting and crucial time for young people across our borough to get involved in the youth elections.

"Our candidates are at the heart of how young people think and feel and will also be in a position to help change and influence the issues that matter most to young people."