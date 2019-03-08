Have your say on bringing more culture to Havering

A new project has launched, asking residents for their views on how to introduce more culture to the borough.

Havering Council has released a survey, questioning people on what they get up to in their spare time locally, what would they ideally like to do and what would help residents to do more.

Drop-in sessions were also held across the borough last week as part of the local authority’s survey.

The Culture in Havering project is being managed by the Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch.

One of the co-ordinators from the theatre, Mathew Russell said: “Culture covers an array of things - most of what we do when we’re not at work, in education or asleep - and should be easily accessible to everyone.

“A number of us involved in developing cultural activity in Havering are keen to find out more about what local people are getting up to in their spare time, what they’d like to do and what would help people do more.

“This conversation is very much about ‎local people shaping and determining cultural provision into the future.

“The results will inform strategy, fundraising and partnerships.

“So I hope everyone can take a moment to have their say and get involved.”

