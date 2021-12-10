News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Perfect truck company 'come to the rescue' of Harold Wood's Christmas

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM December 10, 2021
Truck driver Jozsef Remenyi with Perfect & Sons Ltd. co-manager Lewis Perfect

Truck driver Jozsef Remenyi with Perfect & Sons co-manager Lewis Perfect - Credit: Rachel Grimwood

A Perfect Christmas was delivered off the back of a truck in Harold Wood, as a yuletide community event was “rescued” by a generous haulage company. 

For many months, organisers Rachel Grimwood and Kim Dopson had planned to have their musical acts perform from the back of a truck, but with December 4 fast approaching, they found hiring one was nearly impossible. 

This is when Grays-based truck company Perfect D & Sons stepped in to lend one of their fleet for use. 

The event featured a range of musical acts, performed out of the back of the truck.

The event featured a range of musical acts, performed out of the back of the truck. - Credit: Rachel Grimwood

Brothers Lewis and Lloyd Perfect, who co-run the company, were born and raised in Harold Wood and said they were happy to help after being put in touch with Rachel by their childhood neighbour. 

Lewis, 32, said: “It’s for Harold Wood, we grew up there – you’re not going to turn your back on Harold Wood, are you?” 

With the help of the Perfect truck, the event went ahead without a hitch. 

“We couldn’t have done all that if they hadn’t come to the rescue,” said Rachel. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans for nearly 900 homes iced as order to buy land around Beam Park is dropped
  2. 2 Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm
  3. 3 Review: What did we think of the new Wendy's in Romford?
  1. 4 Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently
  2. 5 Critical care beds full as Covid cases rise at Queen's and King George
  3. 6 Night marshals deployed in Romford to tackle antisocial behaviour
  4. 7 Hair loss shop for women opening in Hornchurch
  5. 8 Wendy's Romford to open tomorrow
  6. 9 Eight-storey housing and retail development proposed for centre of Romford
  7. 10 Developer submits plan to build 28 houses on rural industrial park
Christmas
Music
Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gillian on doorbell camera

Video

Woman who 'glued neighbour's door shut' ordered to pay over £600

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Fifth-generation farmer Ray Chapman has lived on the farm for his whole life.

Farming

Farming family to be evicted from Upminster land they worked for a century

Daniel Gayne

person
Sean in his Royal Mail uniform

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Romford postman

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Joynal Ahmed, 34

Hornchurch 'surprised' at claims Havering is at risk of far-right activity

Daniel Gayne

person