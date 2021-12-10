Perfect truck company 'come to the rescue' of Harold Wood's Christmas

A Perfect Christmas was delivered off the back of a truck in Harold Wood, as a yuletide community event was “rescued” by a generous haulage company.

For many months, organisers Rachel Grimwood and Kim Dopson had planned to have their musical acts perform from the back of a truck, but with December 4 fast approaching, they found hiring one was nearly impossible.

This is when Grays-based truck company Perfect D & Sons stepped in to lend one of their fleet for use.

The event featured a range of musical acts, performed out of the back of the truck. - Credit: Rachel Grimwood

Brothers Lewis and Lloyd Perfect, who co-run the company, were born and raised in Harold Wood and said they were happy to help after being put in touch with Rachel by their childhood neighbour.

Lewis, 32, said: “It’s for Harold Wood, we grew up there – you’re not going to turn your back on Harold Wood, are you?”

With the help of the Perfect truck, the event went ahead without a hitch.

“We couldn’t have done all that if they hadn’t come to the rescue,” said Rachel.