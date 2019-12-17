Search

Havering's Asian Society throws Christmas party with carols and Bollywood dancing

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 December 2019

Cllr Stephanie Nunn and HAWSA secretary Sansar Singh Narwal serving mince pies and custard at their Christmas party. Picture: Manjit Singh

Cllr Stephanie Nunn and HAWSA secretary Sansar Singh Narwal serving mince pies and custard at their Christmas party. Picture: Manjit Singh

Archant

Havering's Asian society combined east and west traditions as they celebrated their annual Christmas party with more than 100 attendees.

More than 100 people attended the party at the HAWSA centre. Picture: Manjit SinghMore than 100 people attended the party at the HAWSA centre. Picture: Manjit Singh

The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (HASWA) celebrated Christmas on Wednesday December 11 at its centre in Hornchurch with traditional carols sung alongside some Bollywood dancing.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn and HASWA secretary Sansar Singh Narwal served traditional Christmas fare like mince pies and custard to the 108 attendees alongside samosas and other vegetarian South Asian treats.

Attendees celebrated the 93rd birthday of Frank Osbourne, an uncle of one of its members, and made him an honorary member of the group,

Frank Osborne who celebrated his 93rd Birthday at the Christmas party was made an honorary member of HASWA. Picture: Manjit SinghFrank Osborne who celebrated his 93rd Birthday at the Christmas party was made an honorary member of HASWA. Picture: Manjit Singh

Cllr Stephanie Nunn said: "I was so pleased to be involved with the HASWA Christmas party.

"This community organisation continues to welcome more and more local people through its doors as it expands the range of activities offered. HASWA is a real community asset for all."

