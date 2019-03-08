Havering's Asian society celebrates Diwali in Elm Park
PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 07 November 2019
Young and old came together to celebrate Diwali with dancing and a special meal in Elm Park.
The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (Haswa) celebrated Diwali at the community centre in Greenfields, Kilmartin Way on Saturday, November 2.
Diwali is a five-day festival of light celebrated by Hindus.
Haswa members, Veena Jain Storm V Academy and DJ Rav-C kept the guests entertained at the event.
Visitors also enjoyed a raffle, bhangra and Bollywood dancing and some delicious Indian cuisine.
Sansar Singh Narwal, the secretary of Haswa, said: "Events such as the Diwali celebration promote better cultural understanding of Havering's rich and diverse community."
Amongst the guests who came to enjoy the festival of lights was the mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, Rainham and Dagenham Labour candidate Jon Cruddas, councillors Stephanie Nunn, Barry Muglestone, Melvin Wallace and Colonel Markham Bryant DL MBE.