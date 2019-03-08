Havering's Asian society celebrates Diwali in Elm Park

Rainham and Dagenham MP John Cruddas, Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton and HASWA secretary Sansar Singh Narwal. Picture: HASWA Archant

Young and old came together to celebrate Diwali with dancing and a special meal in Elm Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association celebrated Diwali in Elm Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: HASWA The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association celebrated Diwali in Elm Park on Saturday, November 2. Picture: HASWA

The Havering Asian Social and Welfare Association (Haswa) celebrated Diwali at the community centre in Greenfields, Kilmartin Way on Saturday, November 2.

Diwali is a five-day festival of light celebrated by Hindus.

You may also want to watch:

Haswa members, Veena Jain Storm V Academy and DJ Rav-C kept the guests entertained at the event.

Visitors also enjoyed a raffle, bhangra and Bollywood dancing and some delicious Indian cuisine.

Sansar Singh Narwal, the secretary of Haswa, said: "Events such as the Diwali celebration promote better cultural understanding of Havering's rich and diverse community."

Amongst the guests who came to enjoy the festival of lights was the mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, Rainham and Dagenham Labour candidate Jon Cruddas, councillors Stephanie Nunn, Barry Muglestone, Melvin Wallace and Colonel Markham Bryant DL MBE.