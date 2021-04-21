Hartswood pond brought back to life after restoration
- Credit: Brentwood Council
Hartswood Pond is now flourishing with life again after it was restored last year.
Situated by the wood yard in Hartswood, near King George playing field, the pond has been brought back to life and is now a natural haven for frogs and their spawn.
The pond was restored by an extensive dig out and shore up of the margin alongside the roadway and clearance of vegetation on the margins and in the water.
The work also included clearing general debris and rubbish, installing new fencing and improving the watercourse flowing in and out of the pond.
It was completed by countryside volunteers and contractors working under officer direction and in conjunction with Essex Amphibian and Reptile Group.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors are requested to abide by the country code when visiting and asked to keep dogs on leads to prevent any disturbance of the pond and its wildlife.
Most Read
- 1 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
- 2 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
- 3 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
- 4 Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago
- 5 Romford swimmer calls for volunteers to take plunge for hospice
- 6 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
- 7 Upminster student completes 4x4x48 Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice
- 8 Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows
- 9 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
- 10 Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months