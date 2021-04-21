News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hartswood pond brought back to life after restoration

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 6:08 PM April 21, 2021   
The pond is now teeming with life again

The pond is now teeming with life again - Credit: Brentwood Council

Hartswood Pond is now flourishing with life again after it was restored last year.

Situated by the wood yard in Hartswood, near King George playing field, the pond has been brought back to life and is now a natural haven for frogs and their spawn.

The pond was restored by an extensive dig out and shore up of the margin alongside the roadway and clearance of vegetation on the margins and in the water.

The work also included clearing general debris and rubbish, installing new fencing and improving the watercourse flowing in and out of the pond.

It was completed by countryside volunteers and contractors working under officer direction and in conjunction with Essex Amphibian and Reptile Group.

Visitors are requested to abide by the country code when visiting and asked to keep dogs on leads to prevent any disturbance of the pond and its wildlife.

