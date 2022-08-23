Multiple sightings of dead fish have been reported in Harrow Lodge Park, in Hornchurch - Credit: Archant

Recent extreme weather has been blamed for killing fish in a Havering park's lake.

Numerous images of dead fish floating on the surface of the water in Hornchurch's Harrow Lodge Park have been shared on social media, with several residents raising concerns about the issue.

Ian Pirie, co-ordinator of Havering Friends of the Earth (Havering FoE), was among those to sound the alarm, claiming complaints about the lake have gone back as far as 2017.

“We raised the issue at meetings with the council, and we were told it was to do with domestic misconnections (sewage not going into the right outlet),” he alleged.

Disagreements ensued as to where the blame lay, he added, saying Havering FoE is unsure if anything was done at the time.

“We would very much like to know the end of the story that we discussed in 2017, and if this is the same problem, then we are appalled and do not understand how the misconnections have been left.”

Coordinator of Havering Friends of the Earth, Ian Pirie - Credit: Ian Pirie

Leader of the council Ray Morgon acknowledged the sight is “very distressing” for visitors to the park.

He said this issue is due to the combination of extreme drought followed by heavy rainfall last week, meaning “dirty de-oxygenated water was flushed through the river that feeds the lakes from surface level drains”.

Cllr Morgon added: “Our teams, along with local conservation volunteers, have been on-site removing what they can and also using pumps to help restore the correct oxygen levels to the lakes.

“Oxygen levels are now back to normal but we will continue to monitor the situation, remove any remaining dead fish and will work to keep the lake as healthy as possible.”

Ian is keen for more to be done to protect the lake and its inhabitants from the issue reoccurring.

He said: “With climate change, there will be more hot spells and more sudden downpours of rain, both of which make this incident more likely.

“A thorough review of drainage and watercourses in the borough is needed given the incidents of flooding as well as the problems with the lake.”