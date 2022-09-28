News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'Can't put into words how grateful I am': Fun day organised in about two weeks raises thousands

Franki Berry

Published: 5:31 PM September 28, 2022
Ben Killgallon, two, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Ben Killgallon, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

In a matter of days, a Havering trio pulled together a free community event with stalls, food, performances, inflatables and more. 

Crowds flocked to Harrow Lodge Park on September 24 to enjoy the Charity Fun Day, which has raised at least £3,000 for Cancer Research UK. 

Laynie and Massie Foran, four, and Esmae Hassan, three, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Laynie and Massie Foran, four, and Esmae Hassan, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Dave Speller, 41, alongside Ciaran White and Coryn Maile, wanted to put on the event because one of his loved ones was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. 

"I was hoping for £1,000 so to get over three times that - I am happy," Dave said. 

However, with the event not being approved until the day before the Queen's passing, there was "a lot to do" and he then felt uncomfortable doing too much advertising "out of respect".

Despite this, hundreds of revellers turned up to enjoy refreshments, stalls and Let's Party Package inflatables.

Thomas Turner, four, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Thomas Turner, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

There were also dance performances from Aspire School Of Dance and Act One Stage School, and sets from singers Lizzie Bing, Brandon Ambrose, Holly Marina Wyatt, Kimberley Stylioti and Elvis impersonator Chris Vegas - all of whom donated their time for free.

"I just want to say that without people being so generous with their time, we would never had the success we have had and wouldn't have been able to give nowhere near as much to the charity I could," Dave said. "I can't put into words how grateful I am."

He said friends and family were also on hand as volunteers at the event. 

Firefighters with organisers Coryn Maile and Dave Speller at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Firefighters with organisers Coryn Maile and Dave Speller (both in helmets) - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The raffle is still ongoing, and a musical bingo is set to take place over the weekend to raise even more money. 

To find out more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davespeller

Lisa Kerby, of All Creased Up books at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Lisa Kerby, of All Creased Up books - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Sophia Foreman, two, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Sophia Foreman, two - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Holly Marina Wyatt at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Holly Marina Wyatt performing at the event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ethan Grant, nine, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Ethan Grant, nine - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ethan Grant, nine, with firefighter Thomasin McKinstry at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Ethan Grant, nine, with firefighter Thomasin McKinstry - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Ethan Grant, nine, with firefighter Thomasin McKinstry at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Ethan Grant, nine, with firefighter Thomasin McKinstry - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Liam Fallon, Aiden Fallon, Beau Croxall, and Tallulah Peck at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Liam Fallon, 11; Aiden Fallon, nine; Beau Croxall, eight; and Tallulah Peck, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Thomas Turner, four, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Thomas Turner, four - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Dolly Manning, five, with Saloana Manning, three, at Harrow Lodge Park Charity Fun Day for Cancer Research UK 2022

Dolly Manning, five, with Saloana Manning, three - Credit: Sandra Rowse


Romford News

