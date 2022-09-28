Gallery
'Can't put into words how grateful I am': Fun day organised in about two weeks raises thousands
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
In a matter of days, a Havering trio pulled together a free community event with stalls, food, performances, inflatables and more.
Crowds flocked to Harrow Lodge Park on September 24 to enjoy the Charity Fun Day, which has raised at least £3,000 for Cancer Research UK.
Dave Speller, 41, alongside Ciaran White and Coryn Maile, wanted to put on the event because one of his loved ones was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer.
"I was hoping for £1,000 so to get over three times that - I am happy," Dave said.
However, with the event not being approved until the day before the Queen's passing, there was "a lot to do" and he then felt uncomfortable doing too much advertising "out of respect".
Despite this, hundreds of revellers turned up to enjoy refreshments, stalls and Let's Party Package inflatables.
There were also dance performances from Aspire School Of Dance and Act One Stage School, and sets from singers Lizzie Bing, Brandon Ambrose, Holly Marina Wyatt, Kimberley Stylioti and Elvis impersonator Chris Vegas - all of whom donated their time for free.
"I just want to say that without people being so generous with their time, we would never had the success we have had and wouldn't have been able to give nowhere near as much to the charity I could," Dave said. "I can't put into words how grateful I am."
He said friends and family were also on hand as volunteers at the event.
The raffle is still ongoing, and a musical bingo is set to take place over the weekend to raise even more money.
To find out more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davespeller