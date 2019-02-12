Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

More than 100 youngsters and parents take part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun

PUBLISHED: 13:16 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 25 February 2019

More than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix Forrest

More than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix Forrest

Felix Forrest

Harrow Lodge Juniors completed it’s 250th parkrun at the weekends as more than 100 runners took on the course at Harrow Lodge Park.

More than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix ForrestMore than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix Forrest

Amongst the balloons, cake and ice cream runners took on the single lap 2km course yesterday (Sunday, February 24).

Youngsters run weekly on Sunday mornings at 9am and the free event has seen more than 1,100 different children run on at least one occasion over the last five years. Sunday’s celebration saw 109 children take part with their families – the most since the club started.

A staggering 31 of those recorded a personal best - with many outrunning their parent’s best performance.

Elaine Forrest, event director said: “We’re really proud of all the children in our local community who come out each week – whether they run, walk, skip or jog they are learning really healthy habits that will stick with them for life.

“We regularly attract a range of runners from first timers walking the course to get used to it, through to serious runners from the junior league of local athletics clubs. Of course, an event like this relies on our regular volunteers who give up their time to marshal the event.”

The run is aimed at children aged four to 14 and whilst some younger ones prefer to run with a parent, children are welcome to run independently as the course is well marshalled by volunteers and a tail walker follows the children round.

Parent Jennie Browning-Adams said: “My children love running at the junior parkrun and having run at other events, this one has the edge for us as its only one lap. “Initially it was just about getting up and out on a Sunday morning but the kids love trying to get a new personal best before we head of to the café for a well-earned snack and some socialising.”

With a track record of running on Christmas Day with a strong turnout for the “chase the reindeer run” a number of further speciality events are planned for the rest of this year including the opportunity to run in themed and costume events as well as the chance to run the course in reverse.

Volunteers, parents and runners alike are all welcome to join but need to register first.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Havering Council splashed £85k on awards ceremonies, study reveals

Havering Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Illegal immigrant with no licence jailed for crashing uninsured car in Romford during 95mph A12 police chase

Shukri Merdini. Photo: Met Police

Gidea Park man who drove his car into people after ‘violent outburst’ is found guilty of attempted murder

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Tesco expresses condolences for woman hit by lorry four years after fatal Rainham accident as court date is set

The Tesco Distribution Centre in Rainham

Most Read

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

Relentless Teemu Pukki runs Tomas Kalas, as Norwich City secure a supeb Championship win over Bristol City at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Sutton boss disappointed with errors in lead up to Daggers’ winner

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

More than 100 youngsters and parents take part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun

More than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix Forrest

Pearly kings and queens teach children button sewing and cockney rhyming slang at Havering Museum

Families enjoing the special Pearly Kings and Queens event at the Havering Museum.

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Havering Council splashed £85k on awards ceremonies, study reveals

Havering Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists