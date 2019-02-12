More than 100 youngsters and parents take part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun

Harrow Lodge Juniors completed it’s 250th parkrun at the weekends as more than 100 runners took on the course at Harrow Lodge Park.

Amongst the balloons, cake and ice cream runners took on the single lap 2km course yesterday (Sunday, February 24).

Youngsters run weekly on Sunday mornings at 9am and the free event has seen more than 1,100 different children run on at least one occasion over the last five years. Sunday’s celebration saw 109 children take part with their families – the most since the club started.

A staggering 31 of those recorded a personal best - with many outrunning their parent’s best performance.

Elaine Forrest, event director said: “We’re really proud of all the children in our local community who come out each week – whether they run, walk, skip or jog they are learning really healthy habits that will stick with them for life.

“We regularly attract a range of runners from first timers walking the course to get used to it, through to serious runners from the junior league of local athletics clubs. Of course, an event like this relies on our regular volunteers who give up their time to marshal the event.”

The run is aimed at children aged four to 14 and whilst some younger ones prefer to run with a parent, children are welcome to run independently as the course is well marshalled by volunteers and a tail walker follows the children round.

Parent Jennie Browning-Adams said: “My children love running at the junior parkrun and having run at other events, this one has the edge for us as its only one lap. “Initially it was just about getting up and out on a Sunday morning but the kids love trying to get a new personal best before we head of to the café for a well-earned snack and some socialising.”

With a track record of running on Christmas Day with a strong turnout for the “chase the reindeer run” a number of further speciality events are planned for the rest of this year including the opportunity to run in themed and costume events as well as the chance to run the course in reverse.

Volunteers, parents and runners alike are all welcome to join but need to register first.