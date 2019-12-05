Friends and family throw party for Harold Wood woman's 100th birthday

L-R: Councillor Brian Eagling, Andrew Bach, Ellen Bach and Bunny Eagling. Picture: Richard Jenkins Archant

A woman from Harold Wood celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Ellen Bach from Harold Wood marked an impressive milestone by turning 100 on Sunday, December 1.

Councillor Brian Eagling and his wife Bunny Eagling visited Ellen's birthday party which was organised by her son Andrew Bach.

Mrs Eagling told the Recorder: "Ellen is a fabulous woman.

"We visited her on Sunday to present her with a bouquet of flowers.

"She walks with a stick but you would never think that she was 100.

"Ellen received a nice card from the Queen to congratulate her on her birthday."

Cllr Eagling added: "Ellen worked in Brentwood and she also used to work at the former Harold Wood Hospital in the welfare department.

"She was also quite a big name in the League of Friends and did lots of voluntary work for them."