Harold Wood fundraiser in marathon walk challenge on 30th anniversary of late daughter’s cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 12:15 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 18 August 2020

Harold Wood resident Julie Fisher is walking a marathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture courtesy of Cancer Research UK

Harold Wood resident Julie Fisher is walking a marathon to raise money for Cancer Research UK. Picture courtesy of Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK

A Harold Wood woman is walking a marathon to fundraise for a cancer charity exactly 30 years after her young daughter was diagnosed with the illness.

Julie Fisher is taking on the challenge on August 25 to raise money for Cancer Research UK’s work on sarcoma.

Her daughter Kate was only five when she died from this rare form of cancer and Julie has generated almost £670,000 for the charity’s sarcoma research in the past 26 years.

Julie said: “Thirty years ago my world changed forever. After I heard the word, ‘cancer’, when taking my daughter Kate to hospital, I knew my life would never be the same.

“So far, I have been very lucky with my sponsorship and I am very grateful for every pound that has been donated.”

Julie has also distributed bright pink gerbera flowers in return for donations at Race for Life events and sold her For Kate range in shops across the UK over the years.

Cancer Research UK said it is forecasting a loss of around £160million this year following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of its fundraising managers, Gill Burgess, said: “Covid-19 may have slowed us down but it hasn’t stopped us and people like Julie are the reason why.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we are thrilled that Julie is undertaking this challenge for our research into sarcoma.

“She has been a real ambassador for the charity for almost three decades and we are lucky to have such a dedicated supporter.”

Julie is aiming to raise a further £2,000 through her marathon challenge.

On her fundraising page she revealed she is averaging around 12 miles walking a day during training, adding: “It has been tough on my hips, but has given me a great chance to appreciate the beautiful countryside close to where I live.

“Its not always been easy and this is definitely a challenge I want to complete even if I have to crawl to the end.

“Everything that we can raise and people donate will go towards research which is needed now more than ever.”

To donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/julies-marathon or text KATE5, KATE10 or KATE20 to 70180 to give £5, £10 or £20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder.

Rainham residents ‘desperate’ as homes flooded to knee-level and sandbags unavailable

A submerged car in Stirling Close, Rainham. Picture: Faye Kristiansen

Harold Wood, South Hornchurch and Gooshays the worst for burglaries in Havering

Metropolitan and Essex Police gather as they are about to set off for the night on Operation Gambler - a cross border police action targeting burglars and dangerous drivers. Picture: Matt Clemenson

‘I have to wear a disguise’ - Havering stab victim fears for his family after attacker is released from prison

A stabbing victim says his family is in hiding after his attacker came out of prison and moved back into the neighbourhood. Stock images from Morguefile and PA.

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Initiative sees thousands of speeding motorists warned in Havering without any second reports, PCSO says

A Community Roadwatch volunteer in action. Picture: Met Police

