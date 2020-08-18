Harold Wood fundraiser in marathon walk challenge on 30th anniversary of late daughter’s cancer diagnosis

A Harold Wood woman is walking a marathon to fundraise for a cancer charity exactly 30 years after her young daughter was diagnosed with the illness.

Julie Fisher is taking on the challenge on August 25 to raise money for Cancer Research UK’s work on sarcoma.

Her daughter Kate was only five when she died from this rare form of cancer and Julie has generated almost £670,000 for the charity’s sarcoma research in the past 26 years.

Julie said: “Thirty years ago my world changed forever. After I heard the word, ‘cancer’, when taking my daughter Kate to hospital, I knew my life would never be the same.

“So far, I have been very lucky with my sponsorship and I am very grateful for every pound that has been donated.”

Julie has also distributed bright pink gerbera flowers in return for donations at Race for Life events and sold her For Kate range in shops across the UK over the years.

Cancer Research UK said it is forecasting a loss of around £160million this year following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of its fundraising managers, Gill Burgess, said: “Covid-19 may have slowed us down but it hasn’t stopped us and people like Julie are the reason why.

“September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we are thrilled that Julie is undertaking this challenge for our research into sarcoma.

“She has been a real ambassador for the charity for almost three decades and we are lucky to have such a dedicated supporter.”

Julie is aiming to raise a further £2,000 through her marathon challenge.

On her fundraising page she revealed she is averaging around 12 miles walking a day during training, adding: “It has been tough on my hips, but has given me a great chance to appreciate the beautiful countryside close to where I live.

“Its not always been easy and this is definitely a challenge I want to complete even if I have to crawl to the end.

“Everything that we can raise and people donate will go towards research which is needed now more than ever.”

To donate, visit fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/julies-marathon or text KATE5, KATE10 or KATE20 to 70180 to give £5, £10 or £20.