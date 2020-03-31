There With You: Harold Wood uncle and niece transform hair in charity fundraiser

Sophie Jackson and her uncle Shaun Murphy after the fundraiser. Picture: Shaun Murphy

An uncle and niece from Harold Wood transformed their hair in a fundraiser for St John Ambulance.

Sophie Jackson and her uncle Shaun Murphy before they transformed their hair for charity. Picture: Shaun Murphy

Shaun Murphy had his head shaved and his nine-year-old niece Sophie Jackson dyed her hair green on Sunday (March 29).

They filmed the event live on Facebook and Shaun, who works at a hostel in Redbridge, said it “went really well”.

The pair were targeting £500 towards the charity, but the latest figure raised is at least £800.

Shaun said: “My wife does a bit of work with St John and at the moment with coronavirus they are training up lots more volunteers to help with the response.

“They will be helping out at the Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL so I think now more than ever it was a worthwhile cause to get behind.”

He admitted that Sophie, a pupil at Ardleigh Green Junior School in Hornchurch, took the shaver at one point and did hurt his head a few times but said they had “lots of fun” on the day.

Shaun added: “We got such a good response and it was really nice to be able to do something at the weekend that was not stressing about everything that is going on at the moment.”

St John has appealed for up to 200 first aid volunteers per day to work at the ExCeL, which is due to open its doors to patients this week.

The charity revealed that more than 750 people offered to volunteer at the temporary hospital and other facilities last week alone.

Chief operating officer at St John, Richard Lee, said: “The dedication of St John Ambulance volunteers inspires me every day, but our people’s response to this national emergency is extraordinary – my colleagues have been overwhelmed by their willingness to step forward and support the NHS.

“The clinical skills, resilience and compassion of St John volunteers really matter in a challenging situation like this and we are grateful for their commitment.

“In the coming weeks and months, St John Ambulance will face extraordinary demands, the likes of which our organisation has not faced in peacetime. “Our resources will be stretched, and our people will be tested, but we will stop at nothing to help beat this virus.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Shaun-SophieHair.