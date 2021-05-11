Harold Wood fatal stabbing victim named as police arrest three more people

Published: 8:52 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 9:01 PM May 11, 2021

Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood. - Credit: Met Police

The 16-year-old who was killed in Harold Wood has been named as Daniel Laskos as police officers make more arrests in connection with the fatal stabbing.

On May 7 at 6.40pm, the Met Police were called to Church Road, Harold Wood, following reports of a fight involving "a number of people".

Officers found Daniel with a stab injury and despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 7pm.

Three teenagers suffered stab injuries that night - a 15-year-old was also stabbed on Retford Road at about 6.50pm and a 17-year-old was admitted to an east London hospital.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigating the incident have arrested three more people in connection with the incident.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on May 9 and an 18-year-old man was arrested on May 10, both on suspicion of murder.

The former is still in custody while the latter has been released on bail to early June.

A 24-year-old was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of murder - he is also in custody.

Officers arrested three other people on May 7, the night of the incident.

They include a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who were both arrested on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody in an east London police station.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been bailed pending further enquiries to early June.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, with reference CAD 6572/07May.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



