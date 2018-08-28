Staff and pupils at Harold Wood’s Redden Court School ‘thrilled’ to receive careers award

A Harold Wood secondary school has received a special award for their work supporting students to make decisions about their life after school.

L-R: Paul Ward executive headteacher, Robert Neame Prospects-CEIAG manager, the mayor of Havering councillor Dilip Patel, Kirsten Wells Prospects career pathway coach and Kane Ward assistant headteacher. Photo: D Lane L-R: Paul Ward executive headteacher, Robert Neame Prospects-CEIAG manager, the mayor of Havering councillor Dilip Patel, Kirsten Wells Prospects career pathway coach and Kane Ward assistant headteacher. Photo: D Lane

The mayor of Havering, councillor Dilip Patel visited Redden Court School in Cotswold Road to present staff and pupils with the national Quality in Careers Standard award by Prospects.

Schools receive the reward if they successfully promote and endorse quality careers education.

“We are thrilled to have achieved the national Quality in Careers Standard awarded by Prospects,” said Kane Ward, assistant headteacher who led on the award at the school.

“At Redden Court School we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.

“This award has provided a flexible framework that enabled us to audit our work on careers and ensure our students are receiving advice, practical support and experience.”