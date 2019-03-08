Search

Harold Wood's The Havering Talking Newspaper wins Queen's Award for Voluntary Service

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

One of the charity's news presenters and home visitors Gwyn Halliwell and chairman of The Havering Talking Newspaper Bob Wilkington at Buckingham Palace.

One of the charity's news presenters and home visitors Gwyn Halliwell and chairman of The Havering Talking Newspaper Bob Wilkington at Buckingham Palace.

Bob Wilkington

A charity which has been making voice recordings of local Havering news for the benefit of the borough's blind and partially sighted, for more than four decades has been named as a winner of a royal award.

The Havering Talking Newspaper, Harold Wood, has been honoured with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Two representatives of the non-profit attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace at the end of May to celebrate alongside other recipients of the award.

Chairman Bob Wickington said: "We are delighted that our group's work, which brings weekly recordings of local news (and more) to the blind and partially sighted in Havering and beyond has been recognised.

"It is wonderful that we have won this award and we shall endeavour to maintain our totally free service for as long as there is someone who needs it.

"I personally pay tribute to the constant commitment of our volunteers with whom I have the honour to work."

The charity will receive the award from the Lord Lieutenant of London later this year.

