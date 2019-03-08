Search

Redden Court School creates new mock interview initiative for Harold Wood students

PUBLISHED: 10:14 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 13 March 2019

Prospects worked with year 10 students at Redden Court School to run through mock interviews. Photo: Kane Ward

Prospects worked with year 10 students at Redden Court School to run through mock interviews. Photo: Kane Ward

Harold Wood students gained essential careers experience at a new mock Interview Day organised by their school and a graduate company.

Prospects and Redden Court came together to create a bespooke programme of mock interviews dubbed Interview Day. Photo: Kane Ward

Redden Court School in Cotswold Road and Prospects organised an Interview Day to provide Year 10 students with a taste of the formal interview process.

The Prospects team created a bespoke sets of questions for every single child who made a selection.

Chloe Tame, a Year 10 student, said: “I loved the day. It was so good to be given the opportunity to have this mock interview.

“I really liked how the feedback was specific to me and I feel this will help me when the real one comes around.

Redden Court School students participated in a new mock interview initiative for careers education. Photo: Kane Ward

“The key thing I will take away is how my body language communicates confidence.”

The interviews ended with individualised feedback to every student on how they conducted themselves during the process.

Kane Ward, assistant headteacher at the school, who led on the event, said: “We are thrilled with the event and this will become a regular fixture now in our calendar.

“At Redden Court School we recognise the important role school plays in helping students develop their knowledge, skills and experience so they can go out into the world and achieve personal success.

“This event has really helped give our students an experience they will never forget.”

