Remembrance Sunday: Covid-secure service held at Harold Wood war memorial

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 09 November 2020

L-R: Harold Wood Councillors Cllrs Darren Wise, Brian Eagling and Martin Goode. Picture: Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents Association

Archant

The residents of Harold Wood marked this year’s Remembrance Sunday with a service at the new war memorial on Station Road.

At this year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony, wreaths were laid on behalf of the Havering Mayor, the borough's ward councillors, the Harold Wood, Hill Park Residents� Association and the Harold Wood W.I. Branch. Picture: Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents AssociationAt this year's Remembrance Sunday ceremony, wreaths were laid on behalf of the Havering Mayor, the borough's ward councillors, the Harold Wood, Hill Park Residents� Association and the Harold Wood W.I. Branch. Picture: Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents Association

Presided over by Andrew Bells, assistant vicar at St Peter’s Church on Gubbins Lane, the Covid-secure service drew the attention of many who stopped to pay their respects.

The first wreath — laid on behalf of Havering Council — was placed by former mayor Brian Eagling, a councillor for Harold Wood.

Fellow councillors Darren Wise and Martin Goode laid wreaths on behalf of ward councillors and Harold Wood residents.

Cllr Eagling’s wife Bunny did similarly for the Harold Wood, Hill, Park Residents’ Association, and Joanne Leonard-Saby for the local branch of the Women’s Institute (WI).

A satisfied Cllr Eagling said: “I was so impressed that the residents of Harold Wood who stopped to observe followed the Covid-19 guidelines correctly.”

