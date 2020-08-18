Neighbours and friends turn out in numbers as Harold Wood’s Ernie Cock turns 100
PUBLISHED: 17:09 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 18 August 2020
Former firefighter Ernie Cock celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, August 17, as friends and neighbours came out in numbers to mark this special milestone.
Ernie — fresh from having a family party the day before — welcomed more than 20 people to his Harold Wood home, including serving firefighters and former mayor and mayoress of Havering, councillor Brian Eagling and his wife Bunny.
Born in Camberwell in 1920, his first job after leaving school was at the Williams Grocery store.
He served in the military police from 1939 until 1946, joining up at the beginning of the Second World War.
Ernie then joined the fire brigade, spending more than 40 years working across different parts of the capital.
His dediction to the service was reflected in the number of serving officers who came along to pay tribute.
Also in attendance was neighbour Amanda Hart, who said Ernie was “chuffed” by everyone’s efforts.
