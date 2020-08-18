Neighbours and friends turn out in numbers as Harold Wood’s Ernie Cock turns 100

Ernie's pictured outside his Harold Wood home with a vintage fire engine. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station Archant

Former firefighter Ernie Cock celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, August 17, as friends and neighbours came out in numbers to mark this special milestone.

100-year-old Ernie Cox, pictured in his custom made London Fire Brigade jacket. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station 100-year-old Ernie Cox, pictured in his custom made London Fire Brigade jacket. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station

Ernie — fresh from having a family party the day before — welcomed more than 20 people to his Harold Wood home, including serving firefighters and former mayor and mayoress of Havering, councillor Brian Eagling and his wife Bunny.

Born in Camberwell in 1920, his first job after leaving school was at the Williams Grocery store.

A specially customised London Fire Brigade jacket, made to mark Ernie's special day. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station A specially customised London Fire Brigade jacket, made to mark Ernie's special day. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station

He served in the military police from 1939 until 1946, joining up at the beginning of the Second World War.

Serving officers form a guard of honour as Ernie Cox is escorted to his 100th birthday celebration, held on Monday, August 17. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station Serving officers form a guard of honour as Ernie Cox is escorted to his 100th birthday celebration, held on Monday, August 17. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station

Ernie then joined the fire brigade, spending more than 40 years working across different parts of the capital.

His dediction to the service was reflected in the number of serving officers who came along to pay tribute.

Ernie's birthday cake from Monday's celebration. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station Ernie's birthday cake from Monday's celebration. Picture: Harold Wood Fire Station

Also in attendance was neighbour Amanda Hart, who said Ernie was “chuffed” by everyone’s efforts.