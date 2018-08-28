Search

Harold Wood pupils deliver Christmas hampers to Havering care homes

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 January 2019

Abby Vile, Tabitha Seymour, Ewan Kruse and Louis Rice from Redden Court School delivered festive hampers to care homes in the borough. Photo: Kane Ward

Abby Vile, Tabitha Seymour, Ewan Kruse and Louis Rice from Redden Court School delivered festive hampers to care homes in the borough. Photo: Kane Ward

Pupils at a Harold Wood secondary school delivered festive hampers to the elderly in December.

Pupils from Redden Court School delivered festive hampers to care homes on December 18. Photo: Kane Ward

Students at Redden Court School in Cotswold Road hoped to brighten residents’ Christmas by providing some festive treats for people living in Havering care homes on Tuesday, December 18.

The presidential team and assistant headteacher Kane Ward, organised for festive hampers containing toiletries and biscuit selection boxes to be delivered to the care homes.

School presidents Tabitha Seymour and Ewan Kruse, said: “It is important to give at Christmas so being able to gift these hampers to the elderly was fantastic especially considering that the whole school united in this community scheme.”

Staff and students enjoyed collecting items for the hampers which were wrapped by Ms Bussandra.

Staff and students at Redden Court School enjoyed collecting items for festive hampers which were wrapped by Ms Bussandra. Photo: Kane Ward

Vice presidents Abby Vile and Louis Rice added: “We were so elated to carry out this duty and give a little bit of joy into the lives of so many people.”

