Harold Wood student with cerebral palsy wins prestigious award for overcoming challenges in sport

Panathlon Ambassador, Liz Johnson presenting the Jack Petchey award to Cameron Packard-White in Stratford. Picture: Andrew Fosker Andrew Fosker

A Harold Wood student has received a special award for overcoming significant adversity to excel at sport.

Cameron Packard-White, 15, from Collier Row, has cerebral palsy, a hearing impairment and moderate learning difficulties, but he has been able to represent his school with distinction in sporting competitions organised by the charity Panathlon.

Cameron's sporting achievements saw him win a Highly Commended prize at the charity's recent Jack Petchey Foundation awards, held at John Lewis in Stratford.

His award was presented to him by Panathlon Ambassador Liz Johnson, the Paralympic gold medal-winning swimmer.

Mike Gilbert, Cameron's teacher at Redden Court, said: "Cameron never lets his conditions impact him.

"When he first started secondary school, he was reserved and didn't come out of his shell much.

"However, now, in PE lessons, he always tries his best and challenges himself to go above and beyond."