There With You: Harold Wood Primary School parents set up Facebook group highlighting positive community acts
PUBLISHED: 10:03 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 17 April 2020
Harold Wood Primary PTA
Parents of children at a primary school in Harold Wood have set up a Facebook group to highlight positive acts it is doing in the community.
Harold Wood Primary School’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) have formed the group called 100 Happy Days.
It collected from more than 50 houses in the community and donated food to Harold Hill Food Bank, PTA chairwoman Michelle Gubbings said.
The group is also showcasing other acts of kindness by the children during the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen schools close.
Pupils have been hanging rainbows in their windows to show support for key workers, written letters to the elderly in care homes and painted rocks.
Michelle said: “There is so much positivity and it’s amazing to see everyone coming together from our school community at this difficult time.”
