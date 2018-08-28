Search

Parents of baby born prematurely at Queen’s Hospital pay special visit to intensive care unit

PUBLISHED: 14:27 30 January 2019

David and Goldie, of Church Road, Harold Wood, their son little Alfie and NICU staff at Queen's Hospital. Photo: BHRUT

Grateful parents from Harold Wood presented a generous donation to the hospital that looked after their son when he was born prematurely.

Little Alfie Filtness spent 12 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Queen’s Hospital in Rom Valley Way before his parents could take him home.

Now five-months-old, Alfie’s parents David and Goldie from Church Road in Harold Wood wanted to thank staff on the unit for caring for him so well and hand over a donation from David’s employer, Axiom Underwriting.

Goldie’s waters broke six weeks early and Alfie was born at the hospital, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, last August weighing just over 4lbs.

She said: “The staff were absolutely amazing and so kind. It was really hard to leave him when I was discharged but they looked after him so well it put my mind at rest.

“It was amazing when we brought him home and he’s doing really well now.”

