Harold Wood nursery brings Christmas cheer to care home

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2019

Youngsters from The Aardvark Preschool and Nursery sang Christmas carols for the residents. Picture: Zoe Lawrence

Archant

Youngsters from a Harold Wood nursery brought a smile to the faces of elderly residents with a special visit to their care home.

Youngsters from The Aardvark Preschool and Nursery in Church Road visited the Langley House care home on December 19. Picture: Zoe LawrenceYoungsters from The Aardvark Preschool and Nursery in Church Road visited the Langley House care home on December 19. Picture: Zoe Lawrence

The Aardvark Preschool and Nursery in Church Road visited the Langley House care home in Oak Road on Thursday, December 19.

The children sang Christmas carols for the residents and presented them with some drawings that they had prepared.

Manager Zoe Lawrence told the Recorder: "The residents were over the moon that the children had come to visit as were the staff to see how happy the residents were.

"The children met a lady who was 103 years old - they couldn't wait to go back to nursery to tell their friends.

"We are hoping to continue working with the care home in the New Year and to make more regular visits.

"It was a great opportunity for us to spread some Christmas cheer, my staff were very proud and it was an emotional experience for us all."

