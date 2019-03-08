Search

Advanced search

Harold Wood community celebrates 100th anniversary of memorial hall

PUBLISHED: 16:22 10 October 2019

The Harold Wood Memorial Hall opened 100 years ago in 1919. Picture: Joan Scarsbrook Bird

The Harold Wood Memorial Hall opened 100 years ago in 1919. Picture: Joan Scarsbrook Bird

Archant

Residents in Harold Wood came together to celebrate 100 years since the opening of the Harold Wood War Memorial.

Royal British Legion remembrance service at the Memorial hall Harold Wood in 2012. Rev'd David Banting. and Colin Seabrook, Standard Bearer, with new Standard. Picture Paul BennettRoyal British Legion remembrance service at the Memorial hall Harold Wood in 2012. Rev'd David Banting. and Colin Seabrook, Standard Bearer, with new Standard. Picture Paul Bennett

The Harold Wood Memorial Hall at the corner of Gubbins Way and Holdbrook Way was first opened by Edward Bryant on November 15, 1919.

Treasurer Jim Atkins said: "The hall started in 1919 when the people of Harold Wood decided they didn't just want a memorial but a living memorial to people who died during the First World War.

"The hall was owned by Mr Bryant. The residents did a collection and then they went to the owner with the funds. "Mr Bryant then became the first president of the hall.

"It was originally set up as a charity."

Residents gathered on Saturday, October 5 to remember the Harold Wood Memorial Hall. Picture: Joan Scarsbrook BirdResidents gathered on Saturday, October 5 to remember the Harold Wood Memorial Hall. Picture: Joan Scarsbrook Bird

The deputy mayor of Havering, councillor John Mylod, joined residents and community members who hold activities in the hall to celebrate the hall's 100th anniversary on Saturday, October 5.

Organisations such as Singing for the Brain, the Harold Wood yoga, short mat bowling and theatre groups also attended the celebration.

Jim told the Recorder: "It was a very good day. We had a great turnout.

"Once a year we remember Armistice Day in conjunction with St Peter's Church in Gubbins Lane.

You may also want to watch:

"At least 200 people attended last year's event.

"Over the years we've made improvements to the kitchen, the disabled toilets and we had a new ceiling put in."

The chairwoman of the memorial hall is now Joan Scarsbrook Bird.

With various lottery grants the volunteers have been able to keep the memorial going.

Speaking about why he first joined as a volunteer 23 years ago, Jim said he likes to see people enjoy themselves while continuing to remember those who died during the war.

Outside the memorial is a plaque with names of 26 soldiers and civilians from Harold Wood who lost their lives during the First World War.

The treasurer added: "I think it is a very important part of history and it's a worthwhile thing to put your time into. There are about 70 members who are part of the team.

"100 years is a long time and it's all completely voluntary."

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hockey: Romford women break duck at Basildon

Romford players celebrate a goal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Everyone Active staff guides Time FM presenters to success at first Havering Half Marathon

Everyone Active staff members and Time FM presenters at the Havering Half Marahon (Pic: Everyone Active)

Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to be more clinical after edging past South Woodham

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Collier Row golfer Clements bags title at St Andrew’s

Chris Clements with his trophy at St Andrew’s (Pic: Risebridge Golf Club)

Campion coach Hallahan disappointed with performance against local rivals Upminster

Campion in action against Mavericks earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists