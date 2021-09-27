Man injured after assault reported at Gallows Corner supermarket

Published: 6:07 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 6:17 PM September 27, 2021

Police were called just after 8pm on September 25 to reports of an assault in Harold Wood. - Credit: Met Police

A man was injured after a reported assault at a Harold Wood supermarket on Saturday.

Met Police officers were called at around 8pm on September 25 to reports of an assault at the Gallows Corner Tesco.

This newspaper has been unable to verify reports of a "fight".

A spokesperson for the police said: "Officers attended and found a man with non-life-threatening injuries."

They confirmed that no arrests have been made.