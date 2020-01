Fire brigade called to Harold Wood blaze

The LFB was called to a fire in Redden Court Road, Harold Wood on January 15. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Firefighters attended the scene of a fire in Harold Wood this morning.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a fire in Redden Court Road at 6.20am on Wednesday, January 15.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by the fire.

Two fire engines attended the scene and the fire was under control by 7.09am.