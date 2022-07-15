Emrah Kuter with his wife Asli, 38, and their six-year-old son Mert - Credit: Emrah Kuter

A Harold Wood dad has framed a £10 note from the man who returned his wife’s phone as a reminder to his son that “people are kind”.

Emrah Kuter - who lives in Harold Wood with his wife Asli, 38, and six-year-old son Mert - said although he doesn't use Facebook often, he took to the platform to thank a man for his “goodness”.

He wrote that a man called Max didn't just return his wife’s lost phone, he also included a gift of £10.

“I believe this is something that’s worth mentioning and spreading the goodness in people," he said.

On July 14, the Kuter family were in Harold Wood Park when they realised Asli had lost her phone.

Emrah said they looked for it for quite a while, but the battery was dead, which made them panic as the phone contained “a lot of important information".

The 41-year-old said: “We didn’t know if we should cancel the bank cards but I decided to give the phone one last ring and someone answered the call and told me not to worry.

“He said he will give it back and gave us his location.”

When Emrah and his family collected the phone, he said Max “walked to me, hugged me and said to calm down – I was very happy”.

Wanting to reward the man, Emrah thought to give Max money. Instead, Max handed him £10 and said he should use the cash to get some treats for the family to “forget the sadness” they had faced in the day.

The framed note in Mert's bedroom - Credit: Emrah Kuter

Emrah brought his family goodies, but not with the money he received from Max.

He said: “I have framed the note and put it in my son’s bedroom.

“No matter how much I tell him that you should be kind and good to people, the note will act as a reminder of how you can remove sadness and bring happiness by being good and how people are kind.”

Emrah hopes sharing his experience will “help create goodness” and said he is “very thankful” for Max’s actions.