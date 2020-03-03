Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

The inquest into the deaths of a driver and pedestrian who died at the scene of an eight-car crash in Harold Wood last month opened this morning.

East London's senior coroner Nadia Persaud heard Eileen Haskell, 64, from Upminster, and a 48-year-old man from Harold Wood died at the scene of the crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday, February 20.

At the request of his family, the 48-year-old man has not been named by police.

Eight cars were involved in the collision and seven people were taken to hospital.

The inquest began with a statement of background facts read out by a coronial officer on Tuesday, March 3 at Walthamstow Coroner's Court.

She told the inquest: "[The 48-year-old-man] was standing at a bus stop when he was struck by a car and he died at the scene.

"A post-mortem was carried out and the cause of death was given as multiple injuries."

The officer noted that the crash took place about 50 metres before the junction of Southend Arterial Road on a road with a 30mph speed limit.

Speaking about the second victim, the coronial officer said: "This lady was in her car, stationary at traffic lights when her vehicle was hit at speed from the rear.

"Her car spun out, hit a bus stop and came to rest in a garden."

Ms Haskell was also pronounced dead at the scene and following a post-mortem examination the cause of death was given as multiple injuries.

Ms Persaud requested an update from the police regarding their investigation into the collision and said if no charges had been made she would require further details from the London Ambulance Service and toxicology reports.

A Brentwood man, 37, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed until mid-March.

The inquests were given a provisional date and adjourned until October 26 this year.