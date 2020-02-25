Search

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 09:12 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 25 February 2020

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two people died following an eight-car crash in Harold Wood.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a black Volkswagen Golf was in collision with pedestrians and seven other cars in Squirrels Heath Road at 1.15pm on Thursday, February 20.

Police, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene.

One pedestrian, a 48-year-old-man from Romford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in one of the cars, a 64-year-old-woman from Upminster was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place but their next of kin have been informed.

Six other people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident and they have all have now been discharged.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf, a man in his late 30's from Brentwood was taken to an east London hospital.

He currently remains in hospital though his injuries are not life-threatening.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The inquiry is being led by detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Det Con Phil Stokes of the SCIU, said: "Two people have died as a result of this collision and their families will be devastated and looking for answers.

"We need anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about the events leading up to it to do the right thing and contact police.

"Any information will be useful and certainly anyone who has dash cam footage could be vital to our inquiry.

"You can also give information to Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 3570/20FEB.

To give information anonymously contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

