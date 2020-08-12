Despite complaints, Havering Council says Harold Wood pub is ‘compliant’ and Covid-secure

Despite noise and social distancing complaints over the weekend about a Harold Wood pub, Havering Council as well as pub staff insist that it is following all coronavirus guidelines.

On Friday evening, August 7 residents reported complaints of noise and up to 200 “youths” on to the street after the King Harold in Station Road was asked to close for the night.

Harold Wood councillors asked the council to investigate.

Councillor Brian Eagling said the pub “should respect the residents that they serve” and that recent events had been “unacceptable”.

On Saturday, public protection officers visited the premises to check that social distancing measures were in place, as well as verifying that bouncers were checking IDs and making sure capacity numbers were respected.

According to Harold Wood councillor Darren Wise, the public protection team has informed the council it is “comfortable” with the measures that the pub had taken to adhere to all guidelines.

Manager of the pub Oliver, who didn’t wish to give his surname saying his family had received death threats, said: “If there’s something wrong in the business, we try and jump on it as quick as soon as we can.

“Since reopening after lockdown, we’ve shut the outdoor bar, we have gone from two to four bouncers, it’s now strictly 21s and over. We’ve spent a substantial amount of money on inside booths and more chairs outside.”

With reference to the incident on Friday when the pub was shut down, Oliver explained: “They [the police] felt there were too many people inside, we had kids coming in through a hole in the back fence. When we realised, they were dispersed, we showed the police and now it’s fixed.”

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering’s cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “We were told of a disturbance in Harold Wood near to the King Harold pub at the weekend.

“Our public protection officers spoke with the licensees about the issues raised and they were very co-operative.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and work together with the licensees about any measures should they need to be put in place.

“Since premises re-opened across the borough following further easing of the lockdown around Covid-19, they have been overall very compliant with the guidelines, including the premises in Harold Wood.”