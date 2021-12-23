News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

'They just don't care': Unauthorised groups 'ruin' pitches for Harold Wood Cougars

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:00 PM December 23, 2021
Harold Wood Cougars

Brian said the non-members using the pitch pay no regard to the signs in place. - Credit: Harold Wood Cougars

A Harold Wood football club is calling on the council to take action after its two pitches were "ruined" by non-members.  

Harold Wood Cougars club alleged a group of people have been using its pitches every Saturday for three years without permission.  

The unauthorised use in wet weather has destroyed two pitches - forcing them to close to paying members.  

Harold Wood Cougars celebrate their Peter Coote Cup final success at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road g

Harold Wood Cougars celebrate their Peter Coote Cup final success at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground - Credit: Archant

The pitches in Harold Wood Park are leased by members of the Harold Woods Sports association, meaning club members should get first use of all marked pitches.  

Harold Wood Cougars

One of the ruined pitches in Harold Wood Park. - Credit: Harold Wood Cougars

Club secretary, Brian Elwis, 50, said: “The club pays thousands of pounds to play on these pitches which are now ruined and cannot be used.

"They just don’t care.”  

Brian said the club has approached people using the pitches without permission and claimed they "became aggressive and simply refused to move.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
  2. 2 Former Havering mayor's harassment case is dropped days before trial
  3. 3 Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix
  1. 4 ‘His heart was always in Romford’: Tributes paid to busker and amateur historian
  2. 5 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
  3. 6 Can you spot the Christmas twists on this c2c departure board?
  4. 7 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
  5. 8 'Disrespectful' application to reduce parking at Romford flats refused
  6. 9 Free Christmas funfair brings festive cheer to Romford Market
  7. 10 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten

The Cougars is hoping the council will enforce rules such as needing a permit to play.  

A Havering Council spokesperson said: “Our enforcement and parks officers are continuing to work together to investigate further and see how this can be resolved.”

Harold Wood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ofsted outstanding schools in Havering, including Nelmes Primary School, Scargill Infant School and Hall Mead School

Data

How much does it cost to live near Havering's best schools?

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A stock picture of CCTV cameras on the side of a building in central London.

Havering Council

Traffic cameras at 13 new sites recommended for approval

Daniel Gayne

person
Rasika with his clients

Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Central Park

Knife Crime

'Never Forget You': Teen's song pays tribute to boys who died in Brentwood

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon